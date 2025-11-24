TCP Asset Management LLC Has $24.83 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises about 4.9% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $24,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 531.7% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 621.7% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $87.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average is $83.76. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $94.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

