TCP Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Entruity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC now owns 126,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS opened at $49.93 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

