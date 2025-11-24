Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Valued Retirements Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. now owns 728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 1.4%

V opened at $328.24 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.90. The company has a market capitalization of $597.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on V

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.