Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Purchases 920 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $154.85 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $369.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.70, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.53.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 150,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,892,804 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.