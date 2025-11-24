Waterloo Capital L.P. Grows Stock Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $123.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $180.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.14). Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

