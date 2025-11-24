BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $415.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.27% from the stock’s previous close.

AVAV has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded AeroVironment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $267.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $300.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.19.

AeroVironment stock opened at $272.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.09.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $654,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,567. This trade represents a 25.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.46, for a total transaction of $170,038.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,094.06. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,157 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 60.0% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

