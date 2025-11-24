The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,882 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.8% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $179.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.90. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.09.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

