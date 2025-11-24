Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys 944 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.3% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 463,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,885 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 269,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,464,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 25.0% in the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 23,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $369.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Argus upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.10.

NYSE GD opened at $340.31 on Monday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $360.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.58 and a 200-day moving average of $312.54. The company has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

