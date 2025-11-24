Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 on December 31st

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a 4.5% increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SLF opened at C$84.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 92.19. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$74.56 and a 52 week high of C$91.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.58%.The company had revenue of C$9.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9230769 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

