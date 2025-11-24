Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires 303 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $337.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.55 and a 200 day moving average of $348.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

