Weik Capital Management Lowers Stake in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Weik Capital Management cut its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Cintas comprises 2.0% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 9.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Cintas by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $185.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.15 and its 200 day moving average is $209.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.39 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

