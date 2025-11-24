Thor Industries, Inc. $THO Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management cut its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 2,463.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 282 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 33,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 174.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 371 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 86.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 446 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 198.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock opened at $100.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.01. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $118.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 49.88%.

THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $93.00 price target on Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

