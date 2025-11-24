Weik Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Weik Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 82 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 193.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $494.03 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $419.00 and a 1-year high of $595.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $545.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.