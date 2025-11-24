Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cleanspark were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,145,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,259,000 after buying an additional 4,489,866 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cleanspark in the 1st quarter worth $8,109,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Cleanspark during the first quarter worth $5,925,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleanspark by 26.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,117,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 652,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cleanspark by 20.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 613,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of Cleanspark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $581,062.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 120,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,473.44. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Cleanspark from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Cleanspark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Cleanspark from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleanspark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

Cleanspark Price Performance

CLSK opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 3.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

Cleanspark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

