Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 221,764 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 873,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,764 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $129,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $152.99 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.10 and its 200 day moving average is $146.33. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 24,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $3,627,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Powell sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $419,839.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,292. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,870 shares of company stock worth $5,657,495. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Yum! Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

