Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,052,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 179,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Range Resources worth $978,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,464.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Range Resources by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Zacks Research raised Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.85.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $38.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49. Range Resources Corporation has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $43.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Range Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $655.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

