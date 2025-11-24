Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 740.7% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Generac by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 542,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,365,831.38. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,575,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Generac from $217.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Generac

Generac Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $146.13 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $203.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.35 and a 200 day moving average of $160.82.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.