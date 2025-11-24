Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. CICC Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $220.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

