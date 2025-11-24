SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 3,757 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,288,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $178.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI set a $352.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.79.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

