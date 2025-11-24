Calloway’s Nursery (CLWY) & Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Calloway’s Nursery and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Calloway’s Nursery $87.25 million $5.75 million 9.76 Calloway’s Nursery Competitors $13.56 billion $412.55 million 6.65

Calloway’s Nursery’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Calloway’s Nursery. Calloway’s Nursery is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Calloway’s Nursery has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calloway’s Nursery’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

74.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Calloway’s Nursery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Calloway’s Nursery and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calloway’s Nursery N/A N/A N/A Calloway’s Nursery Competitors 6.58% 5.27% 11.62%

Dividends

Calloway’s Nursery pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Calloway’s Nursery pays out 119.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 30.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Calloway’s Nursery competitors beat Calloway’s Nursery on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Calloway’s Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products. In addition, the company provides landscape design services. The company operates 24 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Texas. Calloway's Nursery, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

