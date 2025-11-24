Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 28,576 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,433,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 93.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,764,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,967,000 after buying an additional 1,817,124 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 70.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,264,000 after acquiring an additional 824,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,001,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,785,000 after acquiring an additional 588,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,755,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,948,000 after acquiring an additional 580,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bankshares set a $64.00 price objective on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,367 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $366,930.21. Following the sale, the director owned 276,308 shares in the company, valued at $15,923,630.04. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $59.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.08. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

