Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Bought by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.75.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.5%

LOW opened at $234.12 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $280.64. The firm has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,931 shares of company stock worth $14,381,752. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

