Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Acquired by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 89.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $839.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $869.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $773.71 and a 200-day moving average of $730.33.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,616.40. The trade was a 57.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $977.00 target price (up from $910.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.71.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

