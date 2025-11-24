Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $2.06 Million Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 116.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $41,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 43.25%.The company had revenue of $217.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

