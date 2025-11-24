Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys 981 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 175.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 28,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 389.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Santander assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:TSN opened at $53.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 153.38%.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

