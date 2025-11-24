Titleist Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF $AVUV

Titleist Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,307 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period.

AVUV opened at $96.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.13.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

