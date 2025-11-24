Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $373,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Titleist Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18,907.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840,775 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 380.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,385 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,310,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,245,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,819,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

