Vestor Capital LLC Has $101,000 Stake in Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,407,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,333 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Universal Display by 20.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,215,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,176,000 after purchasing an additional 379,586 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 64.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 466,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,083,000 after purchasing an additional 182,730 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 15.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 457,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,650,000 after purchasing an additional 59,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

OLED opened at $113.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.35 and a 200-day moving average of $144.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.60. Universal Display Corporation has a 1-year low of $103.70 and a 1-year high of $173.45.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.27). Universal Display had a net margin of 36.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $139.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

