Titleist Asset Management LLC Purchases 512 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $139.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

