Vestor Capital LLC Has $239,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 460.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,417 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.31.

Expedia Group Stock Up 5.4%

Expedia Group stock opened at $247.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $814,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,379,489.90. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

