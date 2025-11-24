Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Position Trimmed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 453,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,014,000 after buying an additional 112,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.56.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3%

PM stock opened at $155.24 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $241.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.