Vestor Capital LLC Sells 144,802 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,802 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 207,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 586,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $158.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $94.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.64. The company has a market capitalization of $252.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.73. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total value of $16,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,493,199.24. This trade represents a 14.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

