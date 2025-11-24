Vestor Capital LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,908,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,009,000 after buying an additional 1,321,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,849,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,624 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,643,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,240,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,821,000 after buying an additional 1,240,709 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $123,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 84,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,309.24. This trade represents a 3.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.67%.The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

