Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $72.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $75.03. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

