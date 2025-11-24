Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Weir Group (WEIR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Weir Group (LON: WEIR) in the last few weeks:

11/10/2025 – The Weir Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,700 to GBX 3,350. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – The Weir Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – The Weir Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,175 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – The Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 3,000 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – The Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. They now have a GBX 2,750 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – The Weir Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,950 to GBX 3,300. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Brian Puffer acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,874 per share, with a total value of £8,047.20. Also, insider Jon Stanton bought 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,874 per share, with a total value of £16,468.02. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

