The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,689 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $33,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $90.44 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $99.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.81.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,454. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 68,938 shares of company stock worth $6,671,953 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.