Vestor Capital LLC Buys Shares of 689 Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 689 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $430.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.46. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $469.43.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $436.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.32.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total transaction of $3,413,850.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,960 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,756.80. The trade was a 27.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total value of $6,213,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,344,730.75. This represents a 28.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

