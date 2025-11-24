175,628 Shares in Morgan Stanley $MS Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,738,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 207,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,463 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 586,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 21.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total transaction of $16,434,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 574,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,493,199.24. This trade represents a 14.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.23.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MS opened at $158.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $94.33 and a 52-week high of $171.77. The firm has a market cap of $252.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.42 and its 200-day moving average is $146.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 13.85%.Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

