iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238,112 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 41,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 12,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 78,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $92.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.09. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $96.69.

Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

