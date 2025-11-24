Swiss National Bank Has $57.81 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Home $INVH

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,762,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Invitation Home worth $57,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Home in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invitation Home by 3,219.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

INVH opened at $28.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Invitation Home has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.The company had revenue of $688.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.11%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

