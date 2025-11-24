PFC Capital Group Inc. Has $3.44 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

PFC Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.6% of PFC Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 111.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.2% during the second quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,405,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ ADP opened at $253.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.18 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

