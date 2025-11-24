Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Bought by PFC Capital Group Inc.

PFC Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 114.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mainsail Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.77 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

