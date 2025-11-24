Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Sold by Kaye Capital Management

Kaye Capital Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Kaye Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $72.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $75.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.