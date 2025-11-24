Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 180,181 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,354,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,181 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 3.1% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.22% of VICI Properties worth $76,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 489.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 55.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $34.03.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 70.18%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

