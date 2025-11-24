Kaye Capital Management Buys 150,207 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Kaye Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 689.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,207 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kaye Capital Management owned 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,622,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,583,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,535,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,109,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,661,000 after purchasing an additional 968,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,359,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,264,000 after purchasing an additional 667,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.