South Plains Financial Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of South Plains Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $115.58 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.62. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.