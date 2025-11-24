Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 2,815 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,096,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,954,625,000 after buying an additional 685,278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,372,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,997,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,007 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,959,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,798,000 after acquiring an additional 137,354 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,464,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,097,000 after purchasing an additional 128,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,381,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,473,000 after purchasing an additional 94,940 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $251.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $239.47 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.38 and its 200 day moving average is $301.87.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.19). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Michael Robert Pesch bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $247.12 per share, for a total transaction of $988,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 41,849 shares in the company, valued at $10,341,724.88. This trade represents a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total transaction of $2,396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,186,742.58. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $10,482,928. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

