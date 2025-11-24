TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Lowers Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 153.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $23.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $35.21.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.