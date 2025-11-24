Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 35,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $50.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.26.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

