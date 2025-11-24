Summit Global Investments Purchases 23,626 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,543 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,619 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $5,725,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,986,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,320,000 after buying an additional 586,320 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,944,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 35,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $76.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average is $68.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $12,760,942.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 281,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,887,068.88. The trade was a 36.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $4,389,456.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 179,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082,167.40. The trade was a 23.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,014,826 shares of company stock valued at $78,872,882 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

